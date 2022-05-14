Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.24. 2,566,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.