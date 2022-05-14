Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

