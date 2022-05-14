Probity Advisors Inc. Has $938,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 764,567 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,856,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,183. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.