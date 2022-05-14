Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,173,000 after buying an additional 1,565,496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,749,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,577,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,143. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.12 and a 1-year high of $110.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

