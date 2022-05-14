Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

