Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PROBF opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Probe Metals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

