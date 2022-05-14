Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PROBF opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Probe Metals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.85.
Probe Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
