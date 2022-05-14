Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.