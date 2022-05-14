Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.78. 266,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,609. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.