Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.71

Shares of Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.