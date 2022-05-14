Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 16,677 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

