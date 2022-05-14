PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $122.36 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

