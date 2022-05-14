PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research downgraded PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $82.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 31,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PowerFleet by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 954.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.