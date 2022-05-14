Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Trading Up 2.8%

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 67,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 35,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

