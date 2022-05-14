Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Barclays

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POW. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.69.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$34.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.49. The stock has a market cap of C$23.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$33.03 and a 12 month high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

