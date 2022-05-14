PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

