Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Price Target Raised to €16.40 at Morgan Stanley

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley to €16.40 ($17.26) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($16.32) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PITAF remained flat at $$10.79 on Friday. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

