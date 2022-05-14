Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.65 million, a PE ratio of 116.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 700.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

