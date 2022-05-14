Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Positron stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 11,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. Positron has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

