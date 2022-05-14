Portion (PRT) Trading Down 32.5% This Week

Portion (PRT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Portion has a market cap of $2.88 million and $1,117.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,344.82 or 1.00012861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002231 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001702 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,358,363 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

