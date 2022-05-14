Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 4.37%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

