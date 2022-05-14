PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

PYPD opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. PolyPid has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About PolyPid (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.