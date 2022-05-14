PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.
PYPD opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. PolyPid has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
About PolyPid (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyPid (PYPD)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.