Pluton Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.58 Million (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and $1.26 million worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for about $8.41 or 0.00029116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,891.88 or 1.00010132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.