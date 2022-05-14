PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PLBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.22.
Shares of PLBY stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $954,863.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,469,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 225,970 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.