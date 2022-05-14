PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $954,863.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 832.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,469,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 225,970 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

