Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $16.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of PLTK opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.16. Playtika has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playtika by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

