Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

