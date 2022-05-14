Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $88.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of PLNT opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 147.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $8,791,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,979,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 382,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 104,260 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

