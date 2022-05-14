PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Achieves $104,181.72

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $104,181.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.