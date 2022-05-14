Piper Sandler Lowers ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target to $20.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 238.41% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $5.91 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.
In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $146,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.