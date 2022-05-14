Piper Sandler Lowers ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Price Target to $20.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 238.41% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $5.91 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $146,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

