Piper Sandler Cuts Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Price Target to $21.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

GLUE opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

