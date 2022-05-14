Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, May 16th

Shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.46 on Friday. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

