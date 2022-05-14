Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 4,601 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.57 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

