Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Under Armour worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 106,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of UA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

