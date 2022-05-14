Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

