Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $6.09 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,194,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,808,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 815,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $125.07 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,731,148 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

