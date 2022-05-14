Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 3,482 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $198.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.90 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.