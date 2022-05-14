Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,608 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 191.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,101.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 170.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,185.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,308.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

