Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 149,489 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,489 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock valued at $228,488,030. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

