PIN Price Hits $0.0484 on Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00547055 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,013.26 or 2.14143650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00034241 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008789 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

