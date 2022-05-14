Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 20,728 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,728 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $115,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,222,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,497,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $118.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.