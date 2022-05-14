Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 173,436 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173,436 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.34% of Biogen worth $120,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Biogen by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 104,969 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Biogen by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

