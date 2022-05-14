Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.89% of American States Water worth $110,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American States Water by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,026,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,550,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.15). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

