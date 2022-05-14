Pictet Asset Management SA Has $134.92 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $134,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,300,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.72 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.08 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

