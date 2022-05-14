Pictet Asset Management SA Has $104.16 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,587 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 5.86% of iRobot worth $104,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $6,659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 80,309 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in iRobot by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 97,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -144.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.