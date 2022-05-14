Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $158,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,647,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE opened at $132.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.82 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.97.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

