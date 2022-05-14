Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AGCO were worth $101,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in AGCO by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

AGCO opened at $122.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $150.68.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

