Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 965,093 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 3.27% of Leslie’s worth $141,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.