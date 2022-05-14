Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 37,585 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.68% of Core & Main worth $125,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNM. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,414,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,312,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,621,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

