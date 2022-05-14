Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.