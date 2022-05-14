Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will post $62.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the highest is $63.50 million. Phreesia reported sales of $48.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $273.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.01 million to $275.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $351.26 million, with estimates ranging from $344.40 million to $354.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHR traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 731,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $837.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.36.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.