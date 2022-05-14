Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 3.2%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.51 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55). Approximately 307,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 349,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Phoenix Copper alerts:

About Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.